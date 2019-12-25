It's Christmas, and even the creatures at Niabi Zoo get to 'celebrate'

COAL VALLEY — Chloe enjoyed her salad early Christmas Day while colorful lights sparkled near her window. Nearby, her fellow residents played with colorful gifts, some of which contained food.
Chloe, an African Crested Porcupine, was among the 130-plus species of animals receiving food and sensory enrichment Christmas Day at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.
On Wednesday — as they do every day — zookeepers ensured each creature was monitored, fed and enriched with some sort of experience for the senses, with interesting scents, colorful packages and decorations, and puzzles with food added to their environments.
Lots of the enrichment was in the shape of snowmen, Santas or gift packages — a themed enrichment, said zoo director Lee Jackson.
Some of the “packages” included gift wrap and decorated cardboard cylinders from toilet-paper rolls – the cylinders roll around and can be a good spot to hide food, an enhancement that for the senses of taste, touch and smell.
For example, the Seba’s Short-tailed Bats, some of which hung upside-down together, had bright red paper in their living quarters.
Not all animals can have colorful paper “presents” or snowmen, because some of them might eat paper, so that’s not an option, said animal handler Leanne Parker, Bettendorf.
Each enhancement is carefully geared toward the animal’s safety and to bring out its natural instincts. “We try to draw natural behaviors they would have in the wild,” Parker said.
Even the yellow cowfish, which resemble cattle because of the “horns” on their heads, notice the Christmas lights on the outside of their aquarium environment.
Keepers spread scent through environments of many animals, including Niko, a male snow leopard that scratched with its back paws when visitors arrived, and a fox that immediately went to the scent and sniffed it as soon as the animal handler left it behind.
The New Guinea Singing Dogs — a mother-and-son pair — were curious about everything placed in their environment. The mother gave her son a quick yip to let him know she had first dibs on dinner.
You have free articles remaining.
Animal handler Jessica Lench-Porter, of Morrison, Illinois, was among the caretakers on hand. “We prefer to have at least nine people on staff every day,” she said.
The biggest challenge of working on Christmas Day is sacrificing a bit of personal life, she said. The animals still need care, she said.
Some of the diets for each animal were prepared ahead of time for Christmas, although usually they are prepared on a daily basis.
Bats soared around and ate bananas and other soft produce. Jackson said visitors often don’t understand each of the 700 or so individual animals is fed a high-quality diet.
“We brought in a professional animal nutritionist to review their diets,” he said. “They receive quality food, all of which cold be fed to humans.”
Lench-Porter is glad to be part of the zoo’s initiative to conserve species. Only a handful of such animals such as the Red Wolf and Amur Leopard, both among the zoo residents, survive in the wild.
Niabi Zoo participates in 18 Species Survival Plans as coordinated through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, including critically endangered species, endangered species, vulnerable species and near-threatened species.
After the morning feeding, two full-time keepers were scheduled to return later in the day to give medications to the animals that need them or provide a second feeding for some animals.
The zoo will open again in April. Behind the scenes, construction continues on its new invertebrates (without a backbone) exhibition that will include creatures such as insects and mollusks.