It's Christmas, and even the creatures at Niabi Zoo get to 'celebrate'

Not all animals can have colorful paper “presents” or snowmen, because some of them might eat paper, so that’s not an option, said animal handler Leanne Parker, Bettendorf.

Each enhancement is carefully geared toward the animal’s safety and to bring out its natural instincts. “We try to draw natural behaviors they would have in the wild,” Parker said.

Even the yellow cowfish, which resemble cattle because of the “horns” on their heads, notice the Christmas lights on the outside of their aquarium environment.

Keepers spread scent through environments of many animals, including Niko, a male snow leopard that scratched with its back paws when visitors arrived, and a fox that immediately went to the scent and sniffed it as soon as the animal handler left it behind.

The New Guinea Singing Dogs — a mother-and-son pair — were curious about everything placed in their environment. The mother gave her son a quick yip to let him know she had first dibs on dinner.

