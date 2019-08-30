Illinois lawmakers are furious about the exit package given to ex-WIU President Jack Thomas, a deal that some said violates the spirit of state law.
At a meeting earlier this week in Chicago, state senators lambasted the exit package as a “golden parachute” and “appalling” abuse of public funds.
“It was a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars,” said Sen. Laura Murphy, a Democrat from Des Plaines and vice-chair of the Higher Education Committee, in an interview with the Dispatch-Argus.
Illinois enacted the Government Severance Pay Act this year to block public employees from receiving excessive severance packages.
University reps have argued that the law does not apply to Thomas, as he was not fired and has not left the university.
The disagreement has exposed a gray area in state law.
Thomas resigned the presidency in June. That same month he signed a new employment agreement with the university, which was obtained by the Dispatch-Argus.
Under the agreement, Thomas will continue to receive his presidential salary of $270,528 and benefits for the next two years.
During that time he will be on administrative leave, a period in which normal job responsibilities are suspended.
Then, in mid-2021, Thomas will assume a tenured professor position and make a salary of at least $300,000. As a professor, he will be required to teach one class per semester, according to the agreement.
Thomas, in other words, will be guaranteed to make more than a million dollars in about three-and-a-half years.
The agreement also allows Thomas to independently earn outside income in speaking or consulting, so long as the income does not exceed $350,000.
At the committee hearing, university General Counsel Elizabeth Duvall argued that recent legislation curbing severance packages did not apply to Thomas’s contract, which was originally signed in May 2011 and had been “grandfathered in,” she said.
The university also argued that Thomas’s exit was not a severance package but a transition agreement since Thomas was not fired and will remain employed at WIU.
Bill Cunningham, a Democrat of Chicago, countered that the WIU Board had undermined “the spirit of the law.”
“I think [it] seems pretty clear to anybody who’s paid any attention to this that the Board of Trustees at Western Illinois University sought a way around that law," Cunningham told the panel, according to NPR Illinois. "If we can’t rely on the board of universities to follow the spirit of the law, maybe we need to figure out a different governing structure."
The Government Severance Pay Act, SB 3604, defined “severance pay” as payments to an employee “who has recently been or is about to be terminated.”
The bill limited severance pay to 20 weeks of an employee’s salary.
Thomas’s original 2011 contract did not include a provision for what would happen if he voluntarily resigned and then remained at the university, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Dispatch-Argus.
The terms of his new deal are widely considered generous, especially at a time when the university struggles with precipitous enrollment decline.
The average 2018 fiscal year salary for a WIU professor was $99,466, according to university data.
“It’s extremely complicated,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman, a Democrat from Rockford on the Higher Education Committee, in an interview about Thomas’s exit deal. “To the average taxpayer, it’s not a good perception. It gives the perception that these are golden bailouts.”
Still, questions remain over whether the deal qualifies as a “severance package” as defined by law.
For Sen. Murphy, Thomas’s exit deal was “still wrong” even if it were not a severance package.
“The whole concept of hiring someone who was underperforming doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said. “Where do you see a CEO of any company in this country come back as a manager?”
University spokesperson Darcie Shinberger declined to comment, explaining that “we're working to move the university forward and focus on the future.”
Many have speculated that the deal was a way to stave off litigation. The exit contract included a clause in which Thomas and the university mutually released claims of unlawful conduct. (Thomas and other university affiliates have not been accused or charged with any wrongdoing.)
Thomas’s acrimonious final months as president were defined by vocal calls for his removal, particularly in Macomb. The tension of a white town publicly demanding the firing of the university’s first black president led to accusations of racism.
Ronald Williams, a former WIU administrator who left the university over the summer, told the WIU Board in June that a “Fire Jack” sign posted on a prominent marquee in downtown Macomb was a “symbolic public lynching.”
“While individuals can certainly disagree with President Thomas and other people on various topics, that sign was mean-spirited and has racist connotations, whether intended or not,” Williams told the board.
Now state lawmakers are discussing if new legislation is needed to address the gray area of large exit packages.
“I see nothing wrong with Dr. Thomas negotiating the optimal money he could get,” Murphy said. “But there should be a cap on that when you’re dealing with taxpayer dollars.”