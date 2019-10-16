ROCK ISLAND — The old Kmart store in Rock Island has a new look.
And a new owner.
As the sign near 38th Street and Blackhawk Road says, it’s now U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rock Island.
Vacant since July 31, 2016, the store began coming back to life on Dec. 12 of last year, when Amerco Real Estate Company, the subsidiary entity that provides real estate and development services for U-Haul International, bought the 84,180-square-foot structure that sits on 9.64 acres. It was originally built in 1976.
These days, the parking lot that sat dormant for over three years has a new look that includes brightly painted yellow lines and U-Haul trucks and trailers sprinkled about.
Customers include people who are there to rent U-Haul trucks and trailers and those who are there to rent storage units.
“It’s a good deal,” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. “It worked on helping with blight. An empty building is not good. There were semi-trailers down there and garbage and everything else.
"They’ve done a good job of cleaning it up. Putting up the sign, putting the new parking lot in. That part has been very positive.
“There has obviously been more activity, which helps the other retail, so that’s very positive.”
Improvements in the building also will lead to more tax revenue for the city.
“Now the building is appraised for more than it was before, so that helps the property taxes, so that is very positive,” Thoms said.
However, Thoms noted that sales taxes aren't collected on the rentals.
“It does not pay sales tax like the Kmart,” he said. “So that’s a negative. They do pay sales tax on the supplies that they sell, packaging and that sort of thing. So we do get some sales tax. But the majority is not the same as Kmart, so that part is a negative.”
Ten people are currently employed there. Robert Hampton, president of the U-Haul Co. of Eastern Iowa, who oversees the facility, said he hopes demand will lead to a need for more employees.
Currently, about 300 storage spaces in the climate-controlled interior are available for rent. When work is complete on the interior, there will be about 750 storage spaces, Hampton said.
Similar work may be done at the former Kmart store in Moline, which recently closed and also was purchased by Amerco for U-Haul. That deal was completed Sept. 14, but Hampton said it’s too early to say what will happen at the Moline site. Issues such as zoning still must be sorted out.
That building is 122,982 square feet.
Buying older buildings and reusing them is something U-Haul International often does.
Over 1,000 adaptive reuse projects now are operating as U-Haul stores across North America, said Jeff Lockridge, manager of media and public relations for U-Haul International. He estimated about 70% of more than 2,000 stores are actually the result of adaptive reuse -- repurposing existing and often vacant buildings, many of which have become blight on their communities, for new U-Haul retail and self-storage facilities.
“This has been one of our primary sustainability initiatives for many years, as it cuts down on the need for new building materials, landfill waste and carbon emissions, while also allowing us to serve customers in a shorter span of time,” Lockridge said.
“The point is to reuse existing buildings instead of tearing up more and putting down more asphalt and dealing with watershed and everything like that,” Hampton said. “We would like to adapt or reuse other buildings instead of building brand new.”
It is not the only area where the company is environmentally conscious, Hampton said.
Letting customers reuse boxes — the Take a Box, Leave a Box program — and allowing customers to leave gently used items for anyone to take at some stores are also done with the environment in mind.
“Our reuse — it’s a good way to share stuff,” Hampton said. Renting is called "sharing" at U-Haul these days.
The new operation in Rock Island won’t affect other Quad-Cities U-Haul locations. U-Haul prefers to be within three to five miles of most of its customers, Hampton said.
Hampton did not rule out future purchases in the Quad-Cities.
“We are always actively searching for different things,” he said. “It depends on what becomes available and what the market is like at that time and what we need for an area to get things done.”