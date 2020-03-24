It can still be hard to get tested for COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

Testing for COVID-19 is ramping up nationwide. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy for Quad-Citians to get tested for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Some locals say they’re having a hard time getting tested, even with flu-like symptoms.

East Moline resident Damon Gray, a math teacher at United Township High School, is emerging from more than a week of flu-like symptoms, including fever, body aches and a dry cough. He’s twice visited a drive-thru mobile collection site. He’s been diagnosed with bronchitis, but he hasn’t been tested for COVID-19. He assumes the tests are being rationed for more severe patients.

Gray doesn’t begrudge the health care workers at the mobile site. But the uncertainty of whether he has a bad cold, the seasonal flu, COVID-19 or something else has caused anxiety in a household that includes his wife, Olivia Dorothy, who has a suppressed immune system, their two children, Dorothy’s 66-year-old mother and her asthmatic brother. He's trying to keep his distance from them.

“To not have any kind of clarity is infuriating, and terrifying, given who lives in the house with us,” Dorothy said. “How are members of Congress who are asymptomatic getting the tests when we’ve got a public school teacher here who actually has symptoms and can’t get a test?”