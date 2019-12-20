Is another flood coming? Early warning signs show 'increased threat' of spring flooding

DAVENPORT — Months after the one of the worst-ever floods of the Mississippi River, there’s growing concern more flooding will threaten the region.
Early indicators show an “increased threat” of spring flooding, though it’s too soon to predict how severe.
According to a recent outlook report from the National Weather Service-Quad Cities, “current conditions suggest spring flooding will be more likely than in a typical year, particularly on the Mississippi River.”
The report emphasized that “significant flooding is not certain,” as several variables remain unknown entering winter.
The two early indicators of spring flooding are river levels and soil moisture levels, both of which show signs of trouble.
In the Upper Mississippi River Valley, soils are nearly saturated and rivers are higher than normal.
“When you have really wet or saturated soils, as we have ongoing currently, that water has nowhere to go,” Jessica Brooks, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said. “Snowmelt can’t get soaked in. So it runs off the land into the rivers.”
This week the Mississippi River at Rock Island was measured around 7 ft., about 37% higher than normal in mid-December.
In predicting spring flooding, experts also watch winter precipitation, rate of snowmelt, frost depth and spring precipitation across the region, since local flooding will be affected by conditions upstream and across far-flung tributaries.
Winter precipitation is predicted to be near or above normal across eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, most of Minnesota and all of Wisconsin.
The NWS-QC report showed “significant rain and snow” in parts of the region through November. As much as 5” of precipitation were recorded near Dubuque.
A map released this week by the Climate Prediction Center at the NWS shows soil moisture in the 99th percentile in most of the Upper Mississippi River Valley, including almost all of Wisconsin and Minnesota as well as parts of eastern Iowa.
Immediately upstream from the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities area, soil moisture levels range between the 90th and 99th percentile.
Spring river flooding also depends in part on the timing of snowmelt. If snow melts sooner, high river levels are prolonged in the short-term but water is flushed out of the system earlier. A later snowmelt generally means a snowpack has developed, increasing the threat for more impactful flooding in the spring.
When asked if a 2019-level flood will arrive in 2020, Brooks cautioned, “It’s possible, but it’s not a sure thing. A lot of other things have to line up.”
Most years, flooding outlooks are first released in February, Brooks said. This year, forecasts are coming out earlier because of heightened public concern after the flooding of 2019. The next planned update is for early January.
“If you are someone affected by river flooding, this isn’t the time to not think about it,” Brooks said. “Keep an eye on things. See how these things are progressing over the winter.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.