Is another flood coming? Early warning signs show 'increased threat' of spring flooding

This week the Mississippi River at Rock Island was measured around 7 ft., about 37% higher than normal in mid-December.

In predicting spring flooding, experts also watch winter precipitation, rate of snowmelt, frost depth and spring precipitation across the region, since local flooding will be affected by conditions upstream and across far-flung tributaries.

Winter precipitation is predicted to be near or above normal across eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, most of Minnesota and all of Wisconsin.

The NWS-QC report showed “significant rain and snow” in parts of the region through November. As much as 5” of precipitation were recorded near Dubuque.

A map released this week by the Climate Prediction Center at the NWS shows soil moisture in the 99th percentile in most of the Upper Mississippi River Valley, including almost all of Wisconsin and Minnesota as well as parts of eastern Iowa.

Immediately upstream from the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities area, soil moisture levels range between the 90th and 99th percentile.