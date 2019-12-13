Iowa transportation director resigns at governor's request

Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe speaks with staff from the Quad City Times about construction issues related to the new Interstate 74 bridge on Tuesday in Davenport.
DES MOINES (AP) — The director of the Iowa Department of Transportation said Friday he is leaving his job next month after Gov. Kim Reynolds asked him to resign.
Mark Lowe released a resignation letter in which he voiced appreciation to the governor for appointing him to the job and his regard for the department’s workers. Lowe, a lawyer who was appointed to the post by Reynolds in May 2017, didn't say why he was asked to leave.
Reynolds' spokesman Pat Garrett said in a statement that Reynolds "has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”
Lowe became general counsel for the Iowa DOT in 2008 before becoming director of the motor vehicle division for seven years and then interim director.
Lowe's resignation is effective Jan. 10.
112719-qct-qc-dot-05.jpg
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe took a look Tuesday at the Interstate 74 bridge construction in Bettendorf before a sit-down with the Quad-City Times about associated delays and disputes.
112719-qct-qc-dot-04.jpg
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe speaks with staff from the Quad City Times about construction issues related to the new Interstate 74 bridge on Tuesday in Davenport.
112719-qct-qc-dot-03.jpg
Mark Lowe, director of the Iowa DOT, explains some of the difficulties in the erecting the arch segments for the new Interstate 74 bride with members of the news and editorial staff at the Quad City Times.
112719-qct-qc-dot-02.jpg
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe speaks with Quad City Times staff about the Interstate 74 bridge construction, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Davenport.
112719-qct-qc-dot-01.jpg
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe checked in on Interstate 74 construction while in the Quad-Cities Tuesday, Nov. 26.
112719-qct-qc-dot-08.jpg
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe said it is unlikely the recent year's worth of delays on construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge ever will be made up.
112719-qct-qc-dot-06.jpg
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe said work on the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge is gaining ground, but it won't help the overall timeline, which is a year behind.
112719-qct-qc-dot-07.jpg
Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe outside the Interstate 74 bridge construction, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
