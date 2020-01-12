Iowa's U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack endorses Pete Buttigieg for president

Longtime U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, a Democrat who represents the Iowa Quad-Cities in Congress, has endorsed Pete Buttigieg, formerly mayor of South Bend, Ind., for president.

Loebsack’s endorsement is a big get for Buttigieg before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, which will take place Monday, Feb. 3. Loebsack has served in the U.S. House since 2007, representing much of the east and southeast part of the state.

"I'm proud to announce that I'm endorsing Pete Buttigieg to be the next president of the United States,” said Loebsack, whose endorsement was announced hours before introduced the former Indiana mayor at an event in Des Moines. “Pete offers a new kind of leadership that we desperately need —he's a Midwestern mayor, a veteran, and is from a new generation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Pete is the candidate that can heal our divides, restore decency to the presidency, and bring this country together," Loebsack added. “When I introduced Pete to a crowd of more than 1,000 Iowans in Mount Vernon in December, it was clear that his campaign is already inspiring a sense of hope and optimism. With Pete in the Oval Office, I believe our nation will unite and move forward together."

In a statement, Buttigieg returned the kind words.