You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede endorses Buttigieg for president
View Comments
alert top story

Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede endorses Buttigieg for president

{{featured_button_text}}
Thede endorses Buttigieg

Phyllis Thede, an Iowa lawmaker from Bettendorf, has endorsed Pete Buttigieg, Jan. 31, 2020.

Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede, a Democrat from Bettendorf, is endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president.

The five-term state legislator, who represents Davenport and Bettendorf in the Iowa House of Representatives, will introduce the 38-year-old former South Bend mayor at his event Friday night in Davenport.

“Pete can bring us together,” Thede said in a statement. “He’s a listener who understands the challenges facing our country, and he’s putting forward plans that can unite us in the solutions to these problems. As a mayor, a veteran and someone who lives in a middle-class neighborhood, he’ll bring the voices of working people from places like South Bend and Davenport to Washington. As president, Pete will rally this country around a vision for the future that is better for all of us, and I’m proud to be caucusing for him on February 3.”

Thede, who had previously endorsed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, is a member of Iowa’s Legislative Black Caucus. Her endorsement boosts a candidate who has struggled to attract support from African Americans.

Buttigieg will hold a final Davenport town hall at 7:15 p.m. Friday night in the Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.

Want to know how the Democratic presidential candidates feel about the most important issues?

Want to know how the Democratic presidential candidates feel about the most important issues? We have you covered. Check out our Countdown to the Caucus stories. 

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News