Iowa has 3 'presumptive' cases of coronavirus

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday announced the first presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Iowa with three cases in Johnson County.

Reynolds was joined by officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Homeland Security, and the Iowa National Guard as she shared that the three individuals residing in Johnson County are recovering at home in isolation.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that one of the individuals is middle-aged between ages 41 and 60, and two are between ages 61 and 80. All three individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt, Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati said.

