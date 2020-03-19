Iowa extends state income tax deadline to July 31

DES MOINES — Officials at the Iowa Department of Revenue announced Thursday they are extending the filing and payment deadline for several state tax types, including state income taxes.

The changes, prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak and included in an order signed by Director of Revenue Kraig Paulsen, are designed to provide flexibility to working Iowans, according to the agency.

The order extends filing and payment deadlines for state income, franchise, and moneys and credits taxes with a due date on or after March 19 and before July 31 to a new deadline of July 31.

Also, state income tax refunds currently are being processed at about the 30-day mark. Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds at tax.iowa.gov/wheres-my-refund.

Also Thursday, the department extended one income tax withholding deposit due date for certain taxpayers. The change is designed to provide flexibility to disrupted businesses.

The order extends the income tax withholding deposit due date for the period ending March 15 from March 25 to the new deposit due date April 10. It applies to Iowa residents or other taxpayers doing business in Iowa who remit income tax withholding on a semimonthly basis.