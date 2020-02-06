Interactive expo at Auto Show aims to get students interested in auto technology

Automobile dealerships across the nation are facing a problem: They can’t find enough qualified technicians and mechanics to work on today’s vehicles.
According to a January 30, 2019, article by Charlie Gilchrist, Chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, the auto industry will need 76,000 more technicians a year through 2026 to fill expected job openings.
Nationally, Ford Motor Company, and locally, Dahl Ford and the Davenport Community School District, are taking steps to get students interested in automotive technology as a career.
“Ford is reaching down into the eighth-grade level to plant the seed at an early age and show them the interactive ways they can utilize technology to work on these vehicles,” said Jason Gomez, Regional Technical Talent Placement Specialist for Ford Motor Company.
Gomez attended the opening night of the Quad-City Regional Auto Show, which runs Friday through Sunday at the Davenport RiverCenter.
Dahl Ford in Davenport recently opened its doors for a tour of the shop that hosted about 30 students from Davenport North High School, about 15 from auto and 15 from welding, Gomez added.
“For many of the kids it was an eye-opener,” he said. “You could tell that some of them could see themselves working in that environment.”
The need for technicians is the reason this year’s auto show features an interactive expo that gives students and others interested in mechanics some hands-on and virtual experience in automotive technology.
Jennifer Boyd, Career and Technical Education Curriculum Specialist for the Davenport Community School District, said that from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday about 200 students will take in the expo and get an introduction into mechanics.
Boyd said Davenport School District has changed its educational philosophy. “When it was college for all the shops closed down, especially at the middle schools,” she said. “So many of today’s students haven’t had the exposure to opportunity. They don’t even know they have this option.”
The key to change the perception and get students interested is to introduce them to the field, Gomez said. “When those students from North toured the dealership you could see the lights going on,” he added.
The need for technicians is so great that Gomez said it is an employee’s market. “They can write their own ticket. We need 76,000 more technicians a year but we’re only graduating about 35,000 a year.”
Boyd said Davenport is coordinating its K-12 system regionally, developing a common curriculum with common competencies and each school is training their students the same way so that the students have a competitive advantage and are ready to go into the workforce when training is done.
The interactive expo runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.