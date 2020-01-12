Inspired by their grandfather, sisters from Geneseo write book for kids about dementia

GENESEO — Allen DePorter was “friend, buddy and best pal” to his 17 grandchildren, including sisters Claire (Repass) McManus and Camille (Repass) Starkey, formerly of Geneseo, now both married and living in Denver, Colo.

The sisters recently self-published a book, “Ponder Lake,” in memory of their late grandfather about his journey with dementia, coupled with the lessons they learned from him about always being kind.

During a recent visit McManus made to Geneseo to visit her mother, Kathleen Repass, she presented her grandmother, Judy DePorter, wife of the late Allen DePorter, with a copy of “Ponder Lake."

The DePorters lived on a farm in Milan, on property bordering Sherrard.

“There is a pond on the property, and it is called ‘Pond’r Lake," McManus said. “Gpa always thought it was funny that some thought it was a pond, and some called it a lake. We titled our book ‘Ponder Lake’ to reflect the correlation to the brain/pensiveness/memory.”

The most important lesson DePorter’s grandchildren learned from him is that it’s very important to always be kind because you don’t know what troubles are on someone’s mind, McManus said, explaining the message in “Ponder Lake.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}