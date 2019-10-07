A Milan man faces several charges after his pick-up truck crashed Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80.
At 3:11 p.m., Jeremy B. West, 32, was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup west on I-80 near mile marker 18 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
West was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
West is charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, and improper lane usage.