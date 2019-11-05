All three incumbents won reelection for the Bettendorf Park Board, with 5,754 total votes in the race.
Don Wells was the highest vote-getter, receiving 1,580 of the votes, or 27.4% of the vote. Timothy Carroll received 1,488 votes, while Thomas Dryg received 1,378, or 23.9%.
Challenger Elliot Rogers received 1,268 of the votes, only 110 votes behind Dryg.
Carroll has served on the Park Board for four years, while Dryg was elected in a special election in 2014. Wells was first elected in 2008; he ran in the Third Ward Alderman special election race earlier this year, but lost to Alderman Bill Connors.