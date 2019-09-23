For more than a year, the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf has hosted a wide array of sports and activities, from baseball to bowling to sand volleyball.
After opening in July 2018, the complex has employed more than 140 people and contributed to more than 10,000 hotel stays and $13 million in tourism dollars for the Quad-Cities. It's also sparked development around the area, including the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, a Kwikstar and other businesses.
Earlier this week, the complex also hired its new CEO: Dave Stow, formerly of the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California. Stow has experience across a variety of sporting events, including the Pan-American Games, the Olympics and even Super Bowls.
The investment isn't your average business, developer and former CEO Doug Kratz said of the complex.
"It didn't meet any of the metrics of your normal business transaction in terms of return on investment, how you exit," Kratz said in an interview Thursday. The idea for the complex came about in 2016; after spending some time doing due diligence on it, the complex began construction in June of 2017."
As TBK Sports Complex enters its second year, its leaders hope to continue building on success while smoothing out the growing pains that arose during its first year.
Regional attraction with some growing pains
During the planning phase of the sports complex, Kratz said he was inspired after traveling through the Midwest and observing other complexes. "Most places are owned by municipalities and they're not taken care of, service is bad, bathrooms are dirty, food's not great," he said. "Not all the way, but it just wasn't a great thing, and I thought maybe there's a way for me to help."
Bettendorf had also done a few studies on sports, so Kratz met with the city and shared some of his visions. While he had wanted only soccer and basketball, the city also wanted baseball and softball.
In its first year, Kratz said the complex's numbers show its success. "We had 10,000 games take place in the first 12-15 months," he said. 1,500 youth athletes used the complex as their home base for sports.
The complex's partnership with High 5 Lanes and Games also brought success, Kratz said. About 65,000 games of bowling took place in the past 12 months, and the number of participants in the "Kids Bowl Free" promotion skyrocketed from 500 in 2018 to 5,000 in 2019.
TBK Bank Sports Complex has also seen regional success, Kratz said. While grateful for the support from the Quad-Cities, the complex will rely on regional support to be successful. "It has to be regional; it has been regional. (Teams have come) all the way from Duluth, Minnesota all the way down to St. Louis, Madison, Chicago obviously," he said. A regional gymnastic meet attracted participants from 10 states as well.
But with this growth comes growing pains as well, Kratz said. The biggest area for improvement is during the week; the complex has opportunities to have more events during the week and early evenings. "We've got to figure out some new programs there. So in all areas, we want more volume, more activity."
Starting a new business is hard, Kratz notes. Starting what amounts to five new businesses at once is even more so. "You can imagine starting that from zero, you have growing pains the first year," he said. "Obviously like any other startup business, we made some mistakes. We hope to do a better job going forward."
New CEO was impressed by the quality of facilities
Stow, who has more than 24 years of experience in managing sporting events, said he was impressed by the quality of the complex when he visited. "My mind wasn't on any kind of career shift or relocation. It was, 'Let's go look at a sports facility, let's go see if we can learn and if I can contribute to something,'" he said.
By the end of his visit, Stow thought everything from the staff to leadership was a great fit.
Stow said once he comes on board as CEO, one of his priorities will be using his national and international contacts to get the word out about the complex as well as continue to grow what the complex offers.
"I think the team has done a great job doing what they've done in the short time they've been operating, but maybe through some of my network and through my network's network we can expand the scope and maybe bring in something a little different to the region," he said. "Let's see what else we can do, see what we can bring over to the Quad-Cities area."
Important to facilities management, Stow said, will be making sure to maintain the quality of equipment. "That's going to require work and spending money, and so that means we have to do our job and make sure we have programs booked and activities booked and do the business side," he said. "The positive side of that is I think we do that through the community. Sometimes it's not about business — it's about reaching out to your neighbor and seeing how we can support the local community, the regional community and everything else will hopefully slide in."
Partnership produces hiring of Sports Development Manager
The hiring of a Sports Development Manager will also be a boon to the complex. The manager will be employed by Visit Quad Cities to develop more business and tourism opportunities and is funded through a combination of the city of Bettendorf, Visit Quad Cities, Frontier Hospitality Group, Middle & 80 and TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"It was TBK and the folks at the Cambria and Visit Quad-Cities that talked about the specific position for out there, and then we got involved in the discussion," City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Tuesday after the City Council unanimously approved the partnership agreement.
Ploehn said the complex is part of the City Council's vision for the area. "They've kind of made that go to fruition, and it's really kind of cool that it's a private development, not a city development," Ploehn said. "We have monies into it but we don't run it and we don't operate it and we don't have any operational money into it at all."
Sustainability, Kratz said, is the most important part of the complex. "We want to make it get a little better every year, better service, more revenue, make sure we keep all the facilities up to speed. So right now sustainability is my biggest concern."
A soccer goal and stadium lighting is seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Multipurpose turf soccer and baseball fields are nearing completion at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The fields can be used for soccer games but also include two opposite infields and could alternately hold two baseball games at once, sharing an outfield. The complex is expected to open May 4.
Workers walk through the main floor of High 5 Lanes & Games where arcade games will be placed alongside the bar and restaurant in the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The goal is to keep families within the complex, Marketing Director Kira Brabeck said.
A soccer goal and stadium lighting is seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Tire tracks are seen over what will become the indoor soccer field at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The main bar at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf, inside the TBK Bank Sports Complex, will be open to adults-only after 9 p.m.
Industrial style lighting is seen over the bar at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The redemption counter where tickets will be redeemed for prizes is seen at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
A painter works in a hallway joining High 5 Lanes & Games to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
A multipurpose turf field has temporary fencing set up to mark the edge of an outfield.
Workers prepare a basketball court at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Pallets of hard maple wood are seen set out to construct the basketball surface at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Digs, a tiki themed bar, is seen adjacent to where sand volleyball courts will be installed at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The future site of the indoor volleyball courts are seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The main lobby and tournament check-in area is seen on the first floor between the basketball courts and soccer field at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
This space will become a members-only gym upstairs between the soccer fields and basketball courts.
Outdoor work is seen from one of the entrances at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Marketing director Kira Brabeck walks and talks with Quad-City Times reporter Jennifer DeWitt at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
One of two single-use turf baseball fields is seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Banquet rooms which can be separated for different uses or joined for larger events are seen at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The future site of an athletic apparel and equipment shop is seen to provide for last-minute needs or forgotten gear for athletes at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The upper bar is seen at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Multipurpose turf soccer and baseball fields are nearing completion at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The fields can be used for soccer games but also include two opposite infields and could alternately hold two baseball games at once, sharing an outfield. The complex is expected to open May 4.
Workers walk through the main floor of High 5 Lanes & Games where arcade games will be placed alongside the bar and restaurant in the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The goal is to keep families within the complex, Marketing Director Kira Brabeck said.
Continuous basketball courts allow multiple games to be played at once at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Marketing director Kira Brabeck talks over plans at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
A dirt surface is laid before turf arrives for an indoor soccer field at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
An entrance to High 5 Lanes & Games at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The entertainment center will attract families at the complex for sporting events, developers say.