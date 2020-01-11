In Davenport, former Secretary of State John Kerry stumps for "master legislator" Joe Biden

DAVENPORT — Almost 16 years after winning the caucuses, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is once again barnstorming Iowa.
Not for himself, but for his good friend Joe Biden, former vice president and now a presidential front-runner.
With just over three weeks until Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, Kerry is one of the race’s highest-profile surrogates. And he’s made clear he’s all in for Biden.
“There’s only one person here who’s ready and capable of throwing these rascals out of the White House and winning back the future of the country, and that’s Joe Biden,” Kerry told some 60 people gathered in the Biden campaign’s Davenport office Saturday afternoon as part of the weeklong “We Know Joe” bus tour.
Outside the office building on Brady Street, snow was falling.
Inside, Kerry was stumping with the heat of man whose own legacy is bound up with the Trump administration. As secretary of state, Kerry was instrumental in securing the Iranian nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew in 2018.
On Saturday, Kerry excoriated the withdrawal from what he called “the strongest, most transparent, most accountable nuclear agreement on the face of the planet.” Kerry connected Iranian discontent, including that generated by Trump’s surprise decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani, to Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.
“Everything that happened in the last week was predictable, foreseeable and foreseen,” Kerry said. “There were no missiles being fired at ships in the Gulf before (Trump) walked away (from the nuclear agreement). There were no people attacking our embassy before he walked away. We weren’t asked to leave Iraq before he walked away. We were there welcomed to fight ISIS.”
Kerry, 76, was colleagues with Biden in the U.S. Senate for 24 years. He addressed the concern of many caucus-goers that Biden, 77, is “too old.”
“Do you think this guy who’s already in his mid-70s who’s president of the United States today is an example of health and fitness?” he asked, to laughter from the crowd. “Today, the 70s is the new 50s.”
Whether or not he’s too old in age, some progressive Democrats have questioned if Biden is too old in outlook and style to be the Democratic standard-bearer.
When asked in an interview if Biden’s centrist approach is outmoded in an era of hyper-partisanship, Kerry said President Biden would go around obstructionist Republicans and make his case to voters directly.
“Joe Biden has the ability to go into those districts and into those states and talk to Americans,” Kerry said. “He’s the one person that a lot of Americans will listen to. I know people who are Republicans today who are shifting their registration to be involved in the Democratic process because they don’t believe in President Trump.”
Kerry was joined by U.S. Reps. Lou Correa, a Democrat from Orange County, Calif.; Emanuel Cleaver, a Missouri Democrat; and Ami Bera, a Democrat representing Sacramento, Calif.
The congressmen emphasized Biden’s ability to stitch together a diverse national coalition, his experience on the world stage, and his personal charisma.
“Donald Trump has hijacked the Republican Party and is using it to divide America,” said Cleaver, a United Methodist pastor and former mayor of Kansas City. “It is tragic, and it is dangerous, not just for America but for the world. The thing I like about Biden is that he’s just the complete opposite.”
Locally, Biden has picked up key endorsements from former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba and current Mayor Mike Matson. An hour before Kerry arrived, Gluba was seated in a corner of the room, phone-banking for Biden.
In a speech, Matson invoked the history of the office building, which once was a campaign site for then-caucus candidate Barack Obama. “We’re going to carry that over with our workers here in Scott County to take the vice president to win the Iowa caucus,” Matson said.
Polls show Biden running in the top four in Iowa and nationally. His voters and his surrogates concede that the caucuses remain up for grabs.
“The sooner the Democratic Party can stop shooting itself and find a nominee, the better it will be for all of us as Democrats,” Kerry said in an interview.
“We have the ability to win back the future of our country. That’s what’s at stake in this race. Nothing less,” Kerry said. “The whole world is going to be watching you here in Iowa. Everybody wants to know if you’re going to give us a president.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.