In Davenport, former Secretary of State John Kerry stumps for "master legislator" Joe Biden

“Everything that happened in the last week was predictable, foreseeable and foreseen,” Kerry said. “There were no missiles being fired at ships in the Gulf before (Trump) walked away (from the nuclear agreement). There were no people attacking our embassy before he walked away. We weren’t asked to leave Iraq before he walked away. We were there welcomed to fight ISIS.”

Kerry, 76, was colleagues with Biden in the U.S. Senate for 24 years. He addressed the concern of many caucus-goers that Biden, 77, is “too old.”

“Do you think this guy who’s already in his mid-70s who’s president of the United States today is an example of health and fitness?” he asked, to laughter from the crowd. “Today, the 70s is the new 50s.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether or not he’s too old in age, some progressive Democrats have questioned if Biden is too old in outlook and style to be the Democratic standard-bearer.

When asked in an interview if Biden’s centrist approach is outmoded in an era of hyper-partisanship, Kerry said President Biden would go around obstructionist Republicans and make his case to voters directly.