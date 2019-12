MOLINE — The Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club will host a free visit with Santa, his elves and a snow princess story reader from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the dining room at Hy-Vee, 750 42nd Ave. Drive.

No reservations are necessary. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras.

Drinks and snacks will be served, and party bags will be distributed.

This is a benefit for Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities and other literacy programs sponsored by the Rotary Club.

