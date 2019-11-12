UPDATE: Hillyer was the driver of the semitrailer that lost control in the westbound lanes, according to the Illinois State Police.
There were four people total involved in the crash and the state police released two of their identities Tuesday morning: Patricia A. Hillyer, 76, also of Bennett, who was a passenger in Hillyer's truck; and Dylan J. Columbia, 24, Kahoka, Mo, the driver of the Subaru SUV.
Both of them were treated and released from hospitals, the ISP said. The second semitrailer's driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and an identity was not released.
PREVIOUS: The person killed in Monday morning's crash on Interstate 74 east of the Quad City International Airport has identified as Marlin R. Hillyer, 78, Bennett, Iowa.
The crash happened at 11:12 a.m. near mile marker 8 in the east-bound lanes, about three miles east of the airport, according to the Illinois State Police. One of the semitrailers was traveling in the west-bound lanes when the driver lost control, went through the dividing median and turned over in the east-bound lanes. There the two other vehicles collided with it.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who released Hillyer's identity, said he was pronounced dead at the scene and the preliminary cause of death was from multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash.
The results of toxicology were pending and the case remained open, Gustafson said.
The state police said Monday that everyone riding in the three vehicles was hospitalized, but did not say how many people there were.
Further information about the crash itself was not immediately available Tuesday morning.