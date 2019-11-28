Hugh Elmore-Manning, 33, was justifiably proud Thursday. The pumpkin pies looked terrific, and he was the baker who put the topping on them.
Elmore-Manning was among the crew of eight inmates who, along with corrections staff members, prepared a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings for more than 300 inmates at Scott County Jail.
The kitchen was full of laughter and action while inmates ensured every part of the dinner was prepared on time and ready to eat at the proper moment.
“I’m kind of a seasonal resident here,” Elmore-Manning said. “The only thing I’ve never done here is cook.”
This was his first Thanksgiving in Scott County Jail, which has been a positive experience for him. Soon, he’ll go to Rock Island County on an interstate transfer.
“I’m going to have a positive outcome this time. Thanksgiving is more about the relationships you share with your family,” he said, adding he buried his mother Oct. 29.
“I learned a lot here,” he said. He earned his food-handler certificate in the jail. “Anybody who does get in this situation, I encourage them to take the programs,” he said. When he gets out of jail, he will be eligible to work at a restaurant.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, an assembly line began to form near stacks of trays, marked for various inmates with special dietary needs, from vegetarianism to onion allergies.
Corrections food-service officer Jami Bearce, in charge of the kitchen, has worked at the jail 3 ½ years.
"A lot of the inmates that come in here, they've never worked before," she said. Many eventually earn their food-handler certificates.
Bob Fliter, 53, was the “runner” who made sure every item and ingredient was available.
“We’ve got a bunch of good guys right now,” he said. He looks forward to getting out and seeing his little red-haired granddaughter in a little more than two weeks — he might go to a half-way house, he said. Fliter graduated from the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services program. “I’ve learned a lot in here, actually. You’ve got to be a productive members of the community, of society."
He said he's also learned “God is alive and well. It’s always that devil you’ve got to fight. I’ve disappointed a lot of people, but it’ll get better.”
Matthew Reges, 23, says he isn’t washing dishes when he gets out. But that was his assignment Thursday.
