'I think he’s the only one who can go up against Trump': Touting business and policy successes, Tom Steyer visits Davenport

Steyer’s name recognition has slowly inched upward in Iowa, thanks to robust digital and cable advertising. But his work in left-leaning activism goes back years. In 2013, Steyer founded NextGen America, a progressive policy group that’s registered more than 1 million voters and has a presence at some 40 Iowa colleges and universities.

In 2017, he launched a multi-million-dollar ad campaign urging Trump’s impeachment.

Pete Bednarczyk, a Davenport voter committed to Steyer, learned about the candidate through that campaign.

“He’s actually a businessman who’s started successful businesses without going bankrupt,” Bednarczyk said. “I think he’s the only one who can go up against Trump.”

Steyer’s “top priority” is the environment, not merely for its own sake but also as an opportunity to achieve national unity, create “millions of good-paying union jobs” and re-assert American leadership globally, he said.

“We’re going to have to take on the biggest challenge in history, and together we’re going to have to solve it,” he said. “That’s actually what pulls people together. People on winning teams love each other.”

