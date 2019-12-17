'I'm very grateful': Double amputee in East Moline appreciates Santa Fund gift

EAST MOLINE — Randy Lambert has had an especially hard life.

The 61-year-old former carpenter is divorced; his 23-year-old son was killed in a motorcycle accident 14 years ago; he's blind in his right eye; and both of his legs had to be amputated at the knee in 2017 because of circulation problems. He lives on Social Security disability payments.

So Lambert is especially grateful to receive a $1,000 gift from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to help get him a hospital bed, dresser and recliner for his apartment in East Moline. He moved there from Kewanee in October to be closer to his sister in Milan.

"I have clothes and papers that are stacked on the floor," Lambert said recently, noting he has two other sons in Kewanee who don't help with his care. He was recommended for the Santa Fund by Genesis physical therapist Megan Wentland. "I'm very grateful to be able to afford these," he said.

"This happened to be really good timing," Wentland said. "I met Randy, and he popped into my head right away as someone who would really benefit.