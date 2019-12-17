'I'm very grateful': Double amputee in East Moline appreciates Santa Fund gift

EAST MOLINE — Randy Lambert has had an especially hard life.
The 61-year-old former carpenter is divorced; his 23-year-old son was killed in a motorcycle accident 14 years ago; he's blind in his right eye; and both of his legs had to be amputated at the knee in 2017 because of circulation problems. He lives on Social Security disability payments.
So Lambert is especially grateful to receive a $1,000 gift from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to help get him a hospital bed, dresser and recliner for his apartment in East Moline. He moved there from Kewanee in October to be closer to his sister in Milan.
"I have clothes and papers that are stacked on the floor," Lambert said recently, noting he has two other sons in Kewanee who don't help with his care. He was recommended for the Santa Fund by Genesis physical therapist Megan Wentland. "I'm very grateful to be able to afford these," he said.
"This happened to be really good timing," Wentland said. "I met Randy, and he popped into my head right away as someone who would really benefit.
"His belongings are stacked along the wall on the floor, leaving a smaller area for his wheelchair to move," she said. "There's no safe place to sit when out of his bed or chair for pressure relief. It's unsafe for him to lean to the floor to retrieve items."
Lambert had a vein transplant in his left leg in early 2016, but his circulation was so bad that in March 2017, he was forced to get a double amputation at a hospital in Peoria.
"It got to where I had to use a walker, and I couldn't walk at all, except use a wheelchair," Lambert said of life before the operation. "It was the hardest decision I ever had to make in my life."
Wentland said the donation may also allow Lambert to get new storage shelves and a wheelchair cushion. In the future, he may get prosthetic limbs, she noted.
She worked with him on physical therapy for about three weeks. His sister Debbie is his main source of assistance and company.
The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, which raised over $50,000 last year, has been helping children, seniors and families in the Illinois Quad-Cities since 1908. Candidates are suggested by Quad-Cities social service agencies or places of worship.
Those wishing to help Santa Fund have several ways to do so:
- Send a check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
DONATIONS SO FAR
As of Monday, the following donations had been received:
Balance forward: $10,544.65
Ted Teros, $200
In memory of Ron, Betty, and Jeff Benesh, by Felicia Sevedge, $100
Ellen Rink, $50
In memory of our son Michael, by Cheryl and Dennis DeSmet, $50
Doerr Family, $100
Lisa and Denis Wehr, $100
In memory of our parents, John & Laureta Michaud and John & Clarice Hacker, by Nancy and Rich Hacker, $100
Anonymous, $50
Phil & Karen Myers, $30
In memory of Dr. Harry and Stella Kutsunis, by Deborah and Rebecca, $50
In loving memory of Robin, by Sharon Kirby, $50
In honor of my family, by Marlys Unruh, $100
To bring a little joy at Christmas, by Liz & Jim Loveless, $50
Duane and Beverly Bonsall, $75
Betsy, Molly, Jessica, Lisa, Kate ... With Love, GG and C & S, $100
Total: $11,649.65