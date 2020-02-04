'I'm the ultimate freelancer': Quad-City Symphony double bassist performed with Lizzo at Grammys

Patricia Silva Weitzel is the only African-American member of the 80-plus Quad City Symphony Orchestra. But on Sunday night, Jan. 26 at the Grammy Awards, she performed with an all women-of-color ensemble.
The talented double bassist — a 36-year-old native of Brazil who teaches at Augustana and St. Ambrose — played in a special 23-woman orchestra, backing Grammy winner Lizzo in two songs to open the 62nd-annual ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
“It was great,” Weitzel, a QCSO member since 2013, said. “I don’t get to see that many women of color at the top of their game. It was really interesting. We’re from all over the country, but we all have the same experience navigating classical music. I felt very inspired by it.”
“Obviously, I wish classical music was more diverse,” she said. Of the Q-C Symphony (which includes several Asian-Americans), she noted: “I never felt uncomfortable with this group — they’re very welcoming."
Lizzo, a 31-year-old African-American, was nominated for eight Grammys and won three. The freelance orchestra, made up of players nationwide, rehearsed with her in L.A. starting Tuesday of that week, and had to perform the music from memory, Weitzel said.
She works for a contractor that arranges for gigs across for the country, including playing for the new “Lion King” film soundtrack, recorded last April in L.A.
“They already knew of my existence in previous work,” Weitzel said. “Lizzo approached the contractor, and was specific about wanting women of color, and they called me right away. There’s not many of us, especially playing bass...I'm the ultimate freelancer."
You have free articles remaining.
After the Grammy opening (which featured 22 black female dancers), Weitzel had to stay backstage during the show. “They had so much security back there,” she said, noting from a distance, she saw Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. “I stayed a little bit; I wanted to beat the traffic. I had to return my instrument.”
On Jan. 28, Weitzel thanked Lizzo on Facebook for “bringing a full cast of female musicians of color on stage to show the world that representation matters. Thanks for reassuring us that our craft, determination, and ambition are more important than conforming to a particular set of beauty standards and privilege.”
A League of American Orchestras study found that in 2014, fewer than 3 percent of U.S. orchestra musicians were African-American, among a total of less than 15 percent non-white.
Weitzel started playing string bass at 15 because “the most popular girl in high school played the bass, and I wanted to be like her,” she said. “I’m still trying to get there.”
After college in Brazil, she earned her master’s in music from the University of Southern Mississippi, and was responsible for the school’s orchestra outreach program introducing classical music to schools and nursing homes.
Weitzel has taught in the Quad-Cities, including private students age 7-17, since 2013, and in 2015 completed her doctorate from the University of Iowa. She picked UI to study with an internationally renowned bass professor, Volkan Orhon, and Weitzel is the membership chair of the International Society of Bassists.
She’s been a member of Orquestra Ouro Preto, the YOA Orchestra of the Americas, Aldeburgh World Orchestra and Aldeburgh Strings, and has been principal bass in the Sphinx Virtuosi, an ensemble of the nation’s top black and Latino musicians.
As a member of the 2019 Global Leaders Program Cohort, she works for the first El Sistema-inspired music program in Iowa, launched in 2017 in Cedar Rapids, which offers free music education to underserved youth. “That’s how I started classical music in Brazil; it was free,” Weitzel said.
Harmony Sistema cultivates character development, leadership development, and music skill acquisition for positive social change.