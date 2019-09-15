Jaawan Arrington of East Moline works to accentuate the positive.
The 34-year-old TV photojournalist has created a multilayered photo/video project called “The 100 Series,” which you can see at facebook.com/hundredseries; instagram.com/100_series, and hundredseries.com. It's named for people who give 100% in everything they do.
“That's always been the point, the positivity,” Arrington said recently. “The foundation is personal growth, leadership. It's all about giving people the information they need to succeed. I do that using all these different projects, by showing people."
“I believe we are all here to do something great,” he said of the series, which he started in 2015. “I know life isn’t easy for many of us, and it can be difficult to find the resources we need to succeed. That’s where we as a community need to come together. To help each other out."
“I keep it 100 by reminding everyone that there is greatness inside them,” Arrington said. “That in a world where there is darkness seemingly everywhere, that they can be the light."
“ 'Keep It 100' means 'How do you keep it real?' " he said. “It means, 'How do you stay true to yourself?' It's up to people to interpret it. Each answer is different.”
The way he answers the question is by being an example. “I want to see people succeed. I want people to live positive lives, mentally and physically.”
“I get motivated every single time I meet with someone,” Arrington said of his subjects, whose portraits he shoots. “Seeing what they've done, what they've been through, and they still choose to succeed. That's the big thing. I love that; that's so inspiring.”
He has photographed people doing CrossFit, for example, and likes showing people being active. “If I had to, like, summarize 'The 100 Series,' it's people doing cool things,” Arrington said.
The United Township High School grad said photography has been part of his DNA since he was little.
“I've always been into multimedia,” Arrington said. “I'm a product of the '90s pop culture, if you will. I've always wanted to create, from when I was a kid watching Disney movies to all the Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, X-Men and all that stuff."
He went to Western Illinois University in Macomb, where he earned a degree in broadcasting.
The first project he did, before launching "The 100 Series," was called “100 Days of Awesome.” He did it in 2014. He'd find something positive in his day and photograph it, then post it on social media.
Then he started a project called “100 Strangers,” asking people at random if he could take their pictures and posting something he learned about them.
“I wanted to find a way where I could be more efficient with it, so I came up with the idea of, how about I ask people to find something, an object, that's very important to them?” Arrington said. In 2017, he started the “Shades” project: 100 photos and mini-profiles of people wearing sunglasses, posing with an object that meant something special to them.
That collection was published in 2017 by Davenport-based Paradisiac Publishing as “Shades.” He's since done another volume of those style shots, but didn't publish them.
He has done "100 Mixes," in which people put together their Top 10 favorite songs and explained why they picked them. “I really wanted to get the brand out there more,” he said, so he introduced "The 100 Series" T-shirts, tank tops and caps in 2017. They can be ordered at HundredSeries.com.
Arrington's current series is "Quad Cities 24," covering life in the area at every hour in the day. “It's different everything, whatever's going on,” he said.
He shot Greg Aguilar, director of the Quad Cities Chamber's Q2030 program, at his downtown Moline office.
“Jaawan just has this incredible energy, this wonderful optimism that's just contagious, and that's important,” Aguilar said. “We want those vibes to spread throughout the community. He loves the Quad-Cities; a lot of the reason we are great is highlighting those who are doing great things.”
“It falls in line with Q2030; I love seeing individuals taking on goals of Q2030, increasing civic pride,” Aguilar said. “He's proud of other Quad-Citizens trying to live their best lives, showing the diversity of people here. It's also helpful in place-making — others see individuals similar to them, the more they relate to the community.”
“He demonstrates very well we are a very diverse community, and he's inspiring others to reach their goals."
“I want people to see cool things," Arrington said. "I'm all about fun and excitement, but honestly, I want people to be inspired. I want people to see despite what's happening to them in their life, that they can get out of it. They can achieve whatever they want to achieve.”
“I love people, being able to share,” he said. “I know a lot of it is hard work. But if I can reach one person, it's all worth it."
He's starting a new breast cancer awareness campaign in October, which will involve photographing area survivors.
“This is something very dear to my heart, as my mother is a two-time survivor,” Arrington said. “I will be selling new shirts and donating half of each shirt sale to a fund that will help women pay for mammograms. It was early detection that saved my mother's life twice."
His pink T-shirts with the phrase “Fight, Hope, Live” will be available in October. He's looking for breast cancer survivors who would be willing to share their story. Contact Arrington at hundredseries@gmail.com.