'I know how to fight, and I know how to win': Warren addresses 'electability' question in Davenport town hall

Michelle Tipsword’s 8-year-old son has a 504 Plan to address his minor learning and emotional disabilities. But he doesn’t qualify for an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), and a "lack of resources" at his school near Peoria, Ill., keeps the 504 Plan from being fulfilled.

Tipsword began crying as soon as she started sharing this with Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at her Sunday morning town hall in the gymnasium of Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport.

Before answering, Warren hopped down from the stage and embraced Tipsword. The former special education teacher assured the anguished mother that she had her back, literally.

Back on stage, Warren asked a question of her own. “Why do you think there are no resources?” Her voice was hoarse with emotion. “There are no resources because the folks who are rich want to keep their money, and they don’t want to pay taxes to make sure all of our children get the education they deserve.”