I-74 re-opens in Moline after truck spills hog intestines on roadway

MOLINE — Traffic on Interstate 74 re-opened Friday night after a semi-truck spilled hog entrails — intestines and inner organs — across the roadway.
The Moline Police Department had some fun with the incident on its Facebook page.
“The road remains slippery and greasy, so use caution when driving in the area,” the Moline Police Department wrote. “This is a sad and horribly smelling ending to ‘This little piggy went to the market,’ but Illinois Department of Transportation has arrived and cleaned up the mess.
“Also our apologies to our neighbors to the north as the winds are blowing 8 mph out of the south and carrying a scent even AXE body spray wouldn’t cover up,” the post concluded.
