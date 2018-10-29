Pieces of the eye-catching arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge should arrive by barge about a month from now.
Meanwhile, workers are making considerable progress on the sections of bridge that will support the twin basket-handle arches, according to Danielle Alvarez, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s project engineer. In all there are 60 sections.
She described the green rebar and red/rust-colored concrete forms that are stacked on each other high above the Mississippi River’s surface as working like a “giant Jell-O pan.” The forms and rebar, she said, are the pieces into which concrete will be poured.
The upper-most section of the stack is the elevation of the new bridge’s roadway. The arches will rise another 164 feet above the bridge deck.
“The next phases are the most complicated,” she said of construction.
Not only are the arch sections large and heavy, but they present geometric challenges because they are being constructed from separate piers and must meet precisely in the middle — 240 feet above the river’s surface.
“There are just a lot of things that have to come together,” Alvarez said. “The first 12 sections are coming by barge. As we approach winter, that’s something we have to keep an eye on.”
The arch sections are up to 60 feet in length and about 10 feet wide. Some weigh as much as 100 tons, and they must be bolted together.
“They’re definitely an oversized load,” she said of the shipment that is expected to arrive in late November. “They’re really keeping an eye on when the locks are being closed for the season.”
In other bridge progress, steel girders are being set over the river piers, and 239 drilled shaft foundations have been completed for both spans. Those foundations are entirely under water, having been drilled 12 to 30 feet into the riverbed. The foundations will transfer loads into the bedrock for the piers that sit above water.
On shore, work on Moline’s 19th Street is on schedule, Alvarez said. The road running parallel to the current bridge will come into play during lane closures on the current bridge next summer.
Ongoing bridge updates are available at i74riverbridge.com. In a September update, Alvarez’s team reported: “In Bettendorf, you can already see new roadway taking shape north of the river.
“Nearly all of the Y-shaped piers are complete. The deck (roadway) for the new I-74 westbound viaduct (bridge over land), off-ramp to Grant Street, and on-ramp along 14th Street are progressing well. In addition, about 3,000 feet of storm sewers have been installed along the median of I-74.
“On the other side of the river, contractors are making great progress setting steel for the deck of the new westbound I-74 and expanding I-74 to three lanes south of Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Most of the work in 2018 focused on improving local roads and building a large embankment on the riverfront, which will support the roadway similar to piers.”
Predict the most wins by Friday at midnight and walk away $100 richer! A new bracket will be posted each Tuesday during football season. Every Tuesday a winner will be announced after the games in the Ness Guess column.