I-74 bridge girders go up, closing part of Bettendorf bike path

A favorite spot for watching bridge construction in Bettendorf is temporarily off limits.

Girders are being set above the bike path in Bettendorf in preparation for the construction of overhead roadways nearest the riverfront. Passersby may have noticed girders for the eastbound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge are being set first, even though the westbound (Iowa-bound) span will be the first to open.

As Iowa DOT project manager Danielle Alvarez explained Friday, the work on the Illinois-bound bridge-deck girders is necessary because of the limited space between the new westbound span and the current bridge.

"They will be setting the westbound span over the bike path right after the eastbound span," Alvarez said. "Eastbound girders are being set first for logistical purposes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"This is so they can occupy the space where the westbound span would be to set the eastbound span."

By first setting the girders closest to the existing bridge, workers have more space to maneuver the giant beams into place, in other words.