Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. amid COVID-19 outbreak
View Comments
topical alert

Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. amid COVID-19 outbreak

  • Updated
Hy-Vee logo

Beginning Wednesday, all Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m., according to an email sent to customers. 

Starting Thursday, store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice. 

The move is intended to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize stores, as well as time to restock the store, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. 

Also, all dining areas in Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are closed to the public. 

Convenience stores will continue to operate on normal business hours. Food can still be ordered for pick-up or curbside services at Hy-Vee Market Grilles. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News