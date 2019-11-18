A hunter was transported to a local hospital for a leg injury after falling from a tree stand in Clinton County.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the incident Friday.
DNR officials say a hunter fell about 12 feet from a tree stand on private property. The man suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
DNR Conservation Officers continue to investigate the incident and remind hunters to use extra precautions when using tree stands.
The DNR has several tree stand safety tips, learn more by visiting: https://www.iowadnr.gov/hunting/hunter-education/bow-hunter-education/tree-stand-safety