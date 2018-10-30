Quad-Citians dropped off pills and patches by the pound Saturday as part of this year’s DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback.
The program is meant to safely dispose of prescription medications no longer needed by their owners.
In Rock Island County, the Moline, East Moline, Silvis and Milan police stations and the Rock Island County Justice Center in Rock Island were the designated areas for leaving unwanted medications.
“We got over 200 (pounds) at Moline (Police Department) alone,” Detective Michael Griffin, a spokesman for the department, said Monday.
People brought 100 pounds to the East Moline Police Department and 96 pounds to its counterpart in Silvis, according to police.
“We did six boxes with a total weight of 150 pounds,” Milan Police Chief Shawn Johnson said.
In Rock Island County, 294 pounds of drugs had been collected as of Monday. That total includes Saturday’s event and drugs dropped off as part of a different program begun a few months ago, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon Deloose said.
The drugs will be shipped away for safe disposal, he said.
Allowable items included pills and patches, but not liquids, inhalers, sharps or needles.
In April, about 600 pounds of medication were collected in Rock Island County, according to a news release. Nearly 1 million pounds were collected nationally.
People who could not participate Saturday still can safely dispose of prescription medications through the sheriff office’s program, the Secure Drug Disposal Box, available in the lobby of the justice center at 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
People may place expired or unwanted medications in the box at no charge.
In January, the county also launched the Safe Passage program for people with opioid addiction. In that program, people can come to a police department or the sheriff’s office for help with an opioid problem, officials have said.
Those people will not be arrested, and they will not face prosecution. Instead, the authorities will try to connect them with a drug treatment program. They can turn in their drugs and drug paraphernalia and it will be destroyed.
Police agencies participating in Safe Passage include those from Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Silvis and Milan.
Walgreens also has announced plans to allow people to drop off unwanted medications at its stores beginning in the spring. The program will be free.