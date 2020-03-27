Humilty Homes and Services moves 109 people from shelters

As a precautionary measure with a nod to social distancing, Humility Homes and Services, formerly known as Humility of Mary, shut down its shelter at King’s Harvest in Davenport for the season and has moved 109 people, including all of those at its other shelter, at 1016-5th St. in Davenport, to two area hotels. The other shelter is not closed. People are just not housed there now.
The Salvation Army helped facilitate the move, which took place throughout this week.
“Between King’s Harvest and our shelter, we do not have the ability to social distance and help flatten the curve,” said Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services. “Our participants live in a state of crisis that they weren’t fully understanding the crucial need of what this is. So, for the community, our participants and the sake of my staff, we have relocated individuals to other locations.
“We are helping 109 people. Our capacity is 70 at our year-round shelter. The other 39 were at our King’s Harvest Shelter, but we have since closed that down. So we are actually helping way over capacity and not helping new clients at this time.”
HHS is just not housing anyone at its year-round shelter but is providing programs.
The Salvation Army was happy to help with the transfer, which concluded Friday.
“The Salvation Army puts people in hotel rooms anyway,” said Major Scott Shelbourne, Quad City coordinator of the Salvation Army. “That's how we run our shelter system. We utilized our hotel contacts to help them get these people into hotel rooms.”
The Humility Homes and Services (HHS) is still continuing with its other operations Velez noted. They don’t normally include meals, but they partnered with Cafe and Vine and the Salvation Army and its own volunteers to provide breakfasts and lunch with other partners and volunteers three meals a day and snacks. The Salvation Army, through the Emergency Management Agency, is helping it make sure the former residents of the shelters get dinners.
“It has actually gone smoothly,” Velez said of the transfer. “
We have such great collaboration with all the shelter agencies and partners that it’s gone well and been received well.
“We have a very large veterans program, so the VA has also partnered with us to help provide extra assistance for the veterans in our community,” Velez said. Already, people are staying put, which is something she wanted to see, she said.
Shelbourne did have some good news regarding local food banks.
“The good news is we have (a) weekly meeting with all under (our area), and through our own calls and River Bend, what they know about food pantries that they supply is that the majority of food pantries in Quad-Cities are still operating,” he said.
ILLINOIS NUMBERS
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday that there were 488 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Illinois, including eight deaths. Approximately 86% of the 34 fatalities in Illinois are among patients 60 years of age and older.
Illinois has had 3,026 positive tests out of 21,542 tests. Rock Island County still has just four confirmed cases.
Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths in 40 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to 99 years.
The Henry County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday afternoon a second Henry County resident to test positive for coronavirus disease COVID-19. There were no additional cases in Rock Island County.
The Henry County case is a male in his 60s. He joins the first positive case of a female in her 20s. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information regarding these cases. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts, the release said.
IOWA NUMBERS
Scott County had no additional positive cases to report Friday and has a total of seven, the same as Muscatine County. Johnson County now has 58, leading the state. Iowa has 235 confirmed cases and 3,740 negative tests for COVID-19.
But they have noticed more questions coming in from businesses after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the closing of additional businesses.
“If a business was not listed in the declaration, it’s safe to assume that business is allowed to remain open,” Edward Rivers, of the Scott County Health Department, said. “But the situation remains fluid.”
The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition has developed a website, TogetherQC.com, that is dedicated to linking residents to resources and information related to COVID-19.
