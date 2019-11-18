{{featured_button_text}}
United Way of the Quad-Cities Area

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. will host a "Change for Change" benefit for the United Way of the Quad-Cities.

The event is inspired by a couple who donated three jars of coins to Humility Homes and Services, according to a news release. When all of the coins were counted, the total was $386.

Hours will be 7 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.

Well-known Quad-Citians, business representatives and sports mascots will greet people who drive by to drop off their coins, dollars or checks. Here’s a look at the lineup:

• 7-7:30 a.m.: Davenport Mayor Elect Mike Matson and Tom Jones from Tommy's Cafe with his “world-famous” donuts

• 7:30-8 a.m.: Quad-City Storm mascot Radar with hockey tickets

• 8-8:30 a.m.: Matt Mendenhall, president/CEO, Regional Development Authority

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

• 8:30-9 a.m.: Carmen Darland, interim executive director, Figge Art Museum

• 9-10 a.m.: United Way of the Quad-Cities CEO/President Renee Gellerman and United Way staff

• 10-10:30 a.m.: Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, Jake Klipsch, and T.C. Boyd

• 10:30-11 a.m.: Sr. Johanna Rickl, Humility board chairperson

• 11-11:30 a.m.: Fresh Thyme Soups/Quad-Cities River Bandits mascot Rascal with baseball tickets

• 11:30 a.m.-noon: Fresh Thyme Soups/Paula McNutt, Ph.D., Dean, College of Arts and Sciences, St. Ambrose University

0
0
0
0
0