Hubbell- Waterman Foundation awards $15,000 to Christian Care, Rock Island
Christian Care, provider of services to those experiencing homelessness, has received a multi-year grant of $15,000 award for three years from the Hubbell- Waterman Foundation.

The award will provide funding for core operating support at Christian Care’s homeless shelter and community meal site in Rock Island.

The  foundation was founded in 1967 to give back to the Quad-Cities with a focus on social welfare, education, culture and the arts.

Christian Care is a men’s homeless shelter and community meal site that provides more than 15,000 nights of shelter and more than 45,000 meals every year. It also provides services and programs for people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

For more information, contact Steve Gottcent, 309-786-5734 or sgottcent@christiancareqc.org.

