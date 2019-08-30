Hot dog! The Wienermobile is in the Quad-Cities - and you can visit it.
The bright yellow-and orange icon brought smiles to visitors who saw and photographed the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Friday morning.
Vehicle after vehicle pulled into Staybridge Suites, 4729 Progress Drive, Davenport, to take pictures of the vehicle visible from Utica Ridge Road.
Paul Holst of Nashville, with his family, is visiting his grandmother Ethel Holst and had to stop and take a photo with his family. Visitors waited patiently while others snapped away or asked others to take photos.
Chad Hilbert, front office manager at Staybridge Suites, said the Wienermobile is there three or four times a year doing sponsored events, store openings and parades.
Alexandra Hancher, 22, is the "hotdogger," or driver. "I've been working for Oscar Mayer for about three months. I started June 1," she said. "We will be on the road full-time for about a year."
Hancher, who grew up in Dallas, says driving the vehicle is a great opportunity to travel, see the world and meet lots of cool people.
She and her partner Jake Walczyk, are recent college graduates. She graduated in May from the University of Missouri as a human development and family studies major. .
Recruiters came to their colleges, Hancher said. "We were told they had 7,000 resumes or so, and they picked 12 of us."
Inside the Wienermobile is a Chevy Vortec V8 engine, she said. "It does get up to highway speeds. We like to say that we haul buns." It has six mustard-and-ketchup-colored seats, a "wiener jingle" horn, removable "bun" roof and a six-speed automatic transmission.
The vehicle is 11 feet, or 24 hot dogs, high and 27 feet, or 60 hot dogs, long. It's eight feet, or 18 hot dogs, wide and weighs 14,050 pounds - that's equivalent to 140,500 hot dogs.
Driving the vehicle, with its gull-wing doors and hot-dog-shaped dashboard, is fun, she said, although. "Sometimes people cut you off in the middle of the highway to get a good picture."
Hancher will continue driving until June 2020. "Weather does not stop the Weinermobile from running around on the hot-dog highways."