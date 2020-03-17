Hospitals in the Quad-Cities are restricting visitors during the pandemic. Read the new visitor rules.

Hospitals in the Quad-Cities announced new visitor restrictions Tuesday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Quad Cities, a lack of widespread testing has health experts assuming the virus has already arrived.

Both major local hospital systems are trying to limit viral transmission by clamping down on the overall number of visitors and by limiting public entrances in order to protect patients, visitors and staff.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity announced it is no longer allowing routine visitors, effective immediately Tuesday. A list of exceptions is below.

At Genesis Health System, new rules and exceptions are effective Wednesday and are broadly similar.

Both hospital systems will allow visitors only if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection — including fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath, among other precautions.

Children younger than 16 will not be allowed “except under extraordinary circumstances,” the hospitals said in separate releases.

UnityPoint’s visitor rules