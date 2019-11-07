MOLINE — The decorations are up, and the holiday season is in full swing downtown.
Moline Centre will host its third annual Holiday Hop from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. The presenting sponsor is IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, which recently opened a new four-story, $24 million corporate headquarters at 2500 River Drive.
Putting the spotlight on 40-plus unique local stops downtown, the free Holiday Hop will feature in-store specials, live music, refreshments, kids' crafts, Christmas movies, games, free trolley transportation, and more. Among the festivities planned are the following:
• AF Studio — Artist Aimee Ford, 421 19th St. Ford will hold an open house at her studio in the historic LeClaire Apartments building, and you can admire her holiday mural down the block, on the windows of the historic Sears building, next to the new Axis Hotel at 1630 5th Ave.
“I used the idea of the colors of IHMVCU (the sponsor) for the color palette, and with that palette, I thought the look of ice and ice sculpture would look cool painted,” she said this week. Bill Marsoun also painted a holiday mural at the Planning Center windows, 1615 5th Ave.
• Analog Arcade Bar, 1405 5th Ave. Specials will include $3 drafts and a free token cup for the first 30 people through the door.
• The Axis Hotel — Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Holiday carolers will be on hand.
• Bad Boyz Pizza and Pub, 313 16th St. Get $2 off any large pizza.
• BAJAS Classy Resale Moline, 1516 6th Ave. Refreshments, specials, door prizes, and live music by Kindred Spirits until 7 p.m. will be featured.
• Barley & Rye Bistro, 1320 5th Ave. Get half off the cost of a bottle of wine with the purchase of a meal. Visits from Santa’s Helper and Candy Canes are planned.
• Bent River Brewing Company, 1413 5th Ave. Free S’mores and hot chocolate will be served.
• Bierstube Moline, 415 5th Ave. Free gingersnap cookies and Gluhwein samples will be served, and also will be available for purchase. A $5 gift card will be given to all who make a purchase of $25 or more.
• The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities, 1623 5th Ave. The star of WQPT-TV's "Explore With Mr. Scott" will be on hand, and children's books will be given away.
• Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, 1122 5th Ave. Crafts, hot chocolate, a photo booth, a holiday movie and more will be featured until 6 p.m.
• Cafe Fresh, 1514 5th Ave. Specials will include complimentary cupcakes, half-off house selects, $1 off sangria and drafts, and half-off pickle platters.
• Coya's Cafe - Quinta Avenida/ Mercado On Fifth, 1603 5th Ave. Specials will include Dia de Los Muertos sugar skulls. chocolate abuelita (Mexican hot chocolate) and pan dulce (Mexican pastry).
• Dead Poet's Espresso, 1525 3rd Ave A. Live piano music, board games and free drink samples will be featured.
• Galena Brewing Company, 1354 River Drive. $4 holiday pints will be featured.
• Julie's Artistic Rose, 1601 5th Ave. Shoppers will be treated to 20% off everything storewide, drawings and refreshments.
• Lagomarcino's, 1422 5th Ave. Get a selfie with the Grinch and drink shots of hot fudge.
• Pedal Pub Quad Cities, 1810 5th Ave. Check out the free pedal pub rides.
• The River House, 1510 River Drive. Free banquet samples, hot chocolate and cookies will be featured.
• Rob Storm at Bass Street Landing, 17th Street and River Drive. Ice sculptures will be on display.
• The Shameless Chocoholic, 1526 River Drive. Shoppers will have a chance to win tickets to see "Disney on Ice," hear live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and enjoy chocolate samples.
• Splash, 425 17th St. Holiday goodies, music and characters with a "Candy Land" theme will be featured. Get a DIY bath bomb ornament for $5 and get a free gift with a $20 purchase.
For a complete list of businesses, visit facebook.com/events/515128535955135.