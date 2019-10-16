By 1919 25,000 Belgian immigrants had settled in Western Illinois, 8,000 in Moline.
One hundred years later, an estimated 10,000 Belgian-American citizens dot the Illinois-Iowa landscape. The cultural footprint remains strong, vibrant and engaging.
"There were two waves of immigrants and jobs and opportunities were plenty across the local landscape,'' said author Dave Coopman, who has dedicated much of his life to bringing local history to light. "Moline's 7th Street became a hub, but there were other sections of the city that featured Belgian growth. That presence is still strong, still rich, still vibrant.''
One hundred years ago, in celebration of a strong Belgian foothold, Moline's Edward Coryn was named the first Honorary Consul of Belgium. Coryn migrated to America from Lotenhulle, Belgium in the late 1800s.
Thursday, at Coal Valley's Oakwood Country Club, the 100th anniversary of the Honorary Belgian Consulate will be celebrated. Dinner and a short program will highlight the Consulate's 100 years of contributions to the community and to the country.
"There are so many things to be celebrated through the past century,'' said Patrick Van Nevel, who has served as the Honorary Consul to Belgium, since his appointment in 2003.
Van Nevel, a longtime local banking executive, came to the Midwest as an exchange student in Galesburg in the 1970s. A native of Ghent, Belgium, Van Nevel immigrated to the United States in 1981 and became a citizen in 2010.
"Such a rich history and tradition,'' Van Nevel said. "I'm proud to have the opportunity to serve and bring to light all I can about our past with an eye of the future.''
You have free articles remaining.
The night honoring consulate's 100 years of service will feature comments by Dirk Wouters, the Ambassador for the Kingdom of Belgium; a grandson of Edward Coryn; and dignitaries from the East and West Flanders regions of Belgium.
"I wish there were more of this,'' Coopman said of the night in honor of the Consulate's contributions locally. "This is an opportunity for people of all ages to understand something special, the groundwork laid by so many who were simply chasing a better life in a great country. To have an impact and a presence for 100 years is something special. The Belgian community is extraordinary and it says something about where we live that so many chose to set down roots in our area.''
Coopman, while lauding the work of Moline's Center for Belgian Culture, said Edward Coryn's work and generosity forever impacted Moline. He was a business and a landowner, who with his help, countless immigrants had the opportunity to chase a better life.
"It will be great to have his grandson share the night and pay tribute to Edward Coryn,'' said Coopman, who lauded Van Nevel for his work locally in bringing Belgium history to light. "It should be a special evening.''
The dinner and program begin at 5:15 p.m.