Homework helpers and airplane launchers: Aledo fourth-graders show off their inventions

Abby Brokaw's invention involved attaching her cellphone to her dog’s leash. She brought in her Bernedoodle puppy, Buddy, to demonstrate her invention.

A practical invention made by Emalyn Millar was an aid to nighttime dog-walking duties. She attached small light bulbs to the fingertips of gloves.

Noah Nelson’s invention was a snowboard sled, which he said he used while learning the art of snowboarding. He simply attached his snowboard to a sled to add more stability.

Kohen Finch created a math helper that involved using Wi-Fi to connect math facts to a speaker inside a decorated box. He called it JAIS, for Just An Intelligent System. “It was a homework helper,” he said.

Students also learned a few facts about inventions from fourth-grade teacher Charlotte Hartmann, who dressed the part of a mad scientist.

She explained how some inventions were the result of necessity. An example took place during the 1904 World’s Fair. Two vendors at the fair collaborated after the ice cream vendor ran out of dishes in which to serve his product, and the cookie vendor was having little luck selling his cookies. He created a cone-shaped cookie, and the ice cream cone was invented.