ALEDO — Aledo Main Street’s annual two-day Holly Days celebration will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, with the 14th annual electric parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Before the parade, visitors are invited to the Aledo Fire Department’s annual chili supper at the fire station. The parade route is mostly along Main Street in the downtown area, ending at Aledo Central Park. Local businesses will be open late that evening, offering holiday treats and some living windows.
The Mercer County Senior Center, 137 W. Main St., will be open for its Holly Days Bazaar from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Hot cocoa, cider, coffee and popcorn will be available. The center will show Christmas movies that evening.
Santa will be on hand for children to visit after the parade at Bank Orion, 201 W. Main St.
A Holly Days tree decorating contest, sponsored by radio station WRMJ-FM, will take place Friday night at Central Park. Visitors are asked to vote for their favorite trees. This year’s Holly Days theme is Songs of Christmas.
New this year is a Holly Days Winter Gala on Saturday at Oakview Country Club. Cocktail hours will be 6 to 8 p.m., and Route One 11 will provide music from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets for the gala are available at Aledo Main Street, the YMCA and the Mercer County Health Department. Free appetizers, a silent auction and a giving tree will be part of the event. Proceeds will go to the Eagles Food and Supply Nest at Mercer County schools.
Saturday morning, the Hot Chocolate Hustle, a 3.1-mile race on city streets, will start at 9 a.m. at Central Park. Entry fee is $30, and proceeds will go to the Aledo Main Street scholarship fund.