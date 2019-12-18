Holiday Gift Guide: In the weeds looking for gifts for a cannabis connoisseur?

Recreational marijuana will be legalized in Illinois on Jan. 1. Celebrate by checking off the cannabis connoisseur on your list. There are a host of cannabis-related items available at local shops and online. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1 Zipper pouches

Stash whatever you’d like in these handy zipper pouches, made from recycled rice sacks. They are available in a few sizes and feature phrases like “Medical marijuana,” and “I am high and mighty.”

2 Best Buds Mint Gum

Get bad breath in check with this cleverly named and adorable pack of gum.

$2, Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, craftedqc.com and blueq.com (Blue Q)

3 Chill brownie art

Quad-Cities artist Glen Lowry cooked up some brownies that could deck out any wall.