Holiday Gift Guide: In the weeds looking for gifts for a cannabis connoisseur?

Recreational marijuana will be legalized in Illinois on Jan. 1. Celebrate by checking off the cannabis connoisseur on your list. There are a host of cannabis-related items available at local shops and online. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1 Zipper pouches
Stash whatever you’d like in these handy zipper pouches, made from recycled rice sacks. They are available in a few sizes and feature phrases like “Medical marijuana,” and “I am high and mighty.”
$7-$8, Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, craftedqc.com and amazon.com (Blue Q)
2 Best Buds Mint Gum
Get bad breath in check with this cleverly named and adorable pack of gum.
$2, Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, craftedqc.com and blueq.com (Blue Q)
3 Chill brownie art
Quad-Cities artist Glen Lowry cooked up some brownies that could deck out any wall.
$35, Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, or bit.ly/2Z3Nm76
4 Frameable wall art
Quad-Cities artist Jim Bodine offers prints ranging from dictionary pages with marijuana leaves and blunts printed on them, to other pieces saying “legalize it.”
You have free articles remaining.
$6-$10, Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, craftedqc.com
5 Stash box
These vintage jewelry boxes have been repurposed and upcycled by Quad-Cities artist Suzon for all of your stashing and organizing needs.
$25-$50, Abernathy's, 432 W. 3rd St., Davenport, shopabernathys.com
6 Marijuana Body Wash
Make shower time the highlight of the day with this sweetly scented soap. According to its Moline maker’s website, cfmaidlow.com, it features “hints of vetiver, sandalwood, citrus, and another very familiar green scent.”
$16, Abernathy's, 432 W. 3rd St., Davenport, or bit.ly/2sFiIVP
7 Upcycled ashtrays
Local artist Suzon saved these glass pieces from the landfill and breathed new life into them. Not only are they functional, they’re stylish, too.
$25-$45, Abernathy's, 432 W. 3rd St., Davenport, shopabernathys.com
8 Hemp pouches
From crystals to herbs, tuck whatever you’d like into these little pouches for safe keeping.
$4.95, Spellbound,1700 2nd Ave., Suite 2, Rock Island, or amzn.to/34vLBB3.