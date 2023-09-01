Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, the south access road, or tennis court road, at Riverside Park in Moline will be closed to traffic.

This will be in addition to the already closed west access road at the mausoleum and little league baseball fields.

Construction crews will resurface the tennis court parking lot and the south access road.

The tennis courts will remain open use. To access the tennis courts park in the pickleball parking lot and use the walkway through the trees to the tennis courts. The temporary walkway is not ADA accessible.

Riverside Cemetery also will still be accessible by using the access road from 6th Avenue.