The Moline and East Moline Police Department will give away free steering wheel locks this weekend to Kia and Hyundai owners.

In collaboration with Hyundai, the police departments will be at Green Hyundai at 6801 44th Avenue, Saturday, Sept. 9, handing out steering wheel locks for those who own a Kia or Hyundai built from 2011-2022.

It will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents must be from Rock Island County and present valid identification and vehicle registration of a Kia or Hyundai. The police departments have 240 free steering wheel locks to distribute which will be available while supplies last.

According to the news release, the steering wheel locks are to help combat the rising method of theft popularized on TikTok.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety website, Hyundai models made between 2013 and 2021, and Kia models made between 2011 and 2021, were built without electronic immobilizers that prevent someone from bypassing the ignition and driving away in the vehicles.

Hyundai is working to fix about four million affected vehicles with a software upgrade. People can find out if their vehicle is eligible for software updates on Hyundai's theft website or service technicians at Green Hyundai can also help at the dealership.

In January, 2023, the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported that a Rock Island woman whose Kia was damaged by someone trying to steal it believes she may have been the victim of the TikTok challenge.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also has urged the federal courts to strengthen a private, consumer class-action settlement with Hyundai and Kia by requiring the companies to recall or buy back the theft-prone vehicles and equip them with engine-immobilizer technology.

Reporter Tom Geyer contributed to this report.