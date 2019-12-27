Historic church in downtown Moline may face demolition

The owner of a historic downtown Moline church heavily damaged in an Oct. 24 fire has been given until Jan. 8 by the city to either demolish the building or begin making repairs.
If neither is done, the city may seek a demolition order, according to a notice sent last month to Curtis Lewis by the city's neighborhood improvement officer.
Lewis, of the Quad-Cities, bought the building about a year ago and wanted to turn it into a theater, according to previous news stories.
Lewis could not be reached for comment on what he will do now.
The list of violations that need correcting is long, including repairs to windows, doors, walls, ceilings and floors. In addition, all mechanical and electrical systems must be to city code before gas, electric and water service is restored.
"Many repairs ... will require permits and inspections by the city," the city's notice states. "Some violations may need to be assessed by an architect or structural engineer to determine the extent of fire damage so that they can come up with a code compliant plan for required repairs."
The notice also states that "if you choose to repair, extensions may be granted if requested, but decisions to extend will be based on whether significant progress is being made."
The church was founded in 1876 by Swedish immigrants as First Mission Covenant Church. The congregation has long since moved to another location on 41st Street, and the building has been used by at least one other congregation — House of Praise. But that church moved about 10 years ago and the building has been vacant since that.
The church's windows currently are boarded.