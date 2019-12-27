Historic church in downtown Moline may face demolition

The owner of a historic downtown Moline church heavily damaged in an Oct. 24 fire has been given until Jan. 8 by the city to either demolish the building or begin making repairs.

If neither is done, the city may seek a demolition order, according to a notice sent last month to Curtis Lewis by the city's neighborhood improvement officer.

Lewis, of the Quad-Cities, bought the building about a year ago and wanted to turn it into a theater, according to previous news stories.

Lewis could not be reached for comment on what he will do now.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The list of violations that need correcting is long, including repairs to windows, doors, walls, ceilings and floors. In addition, all mechanical and electrical systems must be to city code before gas, electric and water service is restored.

"Many repairs ... will require permits and inspections by the city," the city's notice states. "Some violations may need to be assessed by an architect or structural engineer to determine the extent of fire damage so that they can come up with a code compliant plan for required repairs."