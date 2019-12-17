'His legend will live forever': Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry dies

He went on to play quarterback at Baylor, where he earned a degree in psychology, something he put to use throughout a coaching career that began at his prep alma mater and included assistant coaching positions at Baylor and Arkansas before he was hired to lead programs at Southern Methodist and North Texas.

It was on Sept. 24, 1966, while coaching at SMU that Fry caught the attention of the nation when he broke the color barrier in the Southwest Conference, making Jerry Levias the first black player to compete in the conference when he started him at receiver in a game against Illinois.

Fry would later call the decision to give Levias a scholarship "the best choice I ever made as a coach, something I am more proud of than any championship I was ever a part of winning."

At Iowa, Fry shook things up in a different way.

He changed the team’s uniforms, patterning them after the look of the successful NFL Pittsburgh Steelers.

He introduced the Tigerhawk logo still in use today, marketing products at stores statewide, and eventually created a bit of controversy when he had the walls of the visitor’s locker room at Kinnick Stadium painted pink to create the right kind of "mood" for visiting teams.