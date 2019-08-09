MOLINE — More than Chris Brown’s career hangs in the balance when he does his job.
Brown could be seen seated near the top of the floor of the new IHMVCU building Thursday and Friday at 2500 River Drive in Moline, washing windows for Quad City Window Cleaning.
Now in his third year as a window-washer and his second as a washer who rappels down the side to clean the windows, Brown admits he was a little apprehensive when he first began.
“The first time I was a little nervous,” he said. “But you get used to it. Now, I don’t get too scared anymore.”
The Moline IHMVCU, the company's new $26 million headquarters, will open this fall. The building is four stories tall, but that still puts a window-washer in a pretty precarious position. Brown appears to be on a small swing, attached to a rope that's attached to the top of the building. Still, Brown is plenty confident in his safety.
“The heights don’t bother me too much,” said Brown. “It’s super safe. All of our equipment, we make sure we double check everything before we go over.
“We got weights and ropes and all our gear and harnesses. We make sure we are safe.”
Brown inevitably looks down when he gets water from his bucket or dips his squeegee in it, but the ground far below really isn’t in focus, he said.
Nearly 24 years old, Brown got the job thanks to a connection from a friend.
“I kind of just fell into it,” he said. “A buddy got me the job, and it just turned into something I like.”
Part of what he likes is the pay, where he makes about $25 per hour.
He does admit that wind can be a problem, especially on corners of buildings at lower levels. The ropes get to blowing all over, and on the corners of buildings the wind can sometimes try to blow the window-washer around the edge.
Weather ,of course, can play a role anytime. Work slows down in the winter, Brown said, despite using methanol in the water. But the company does some snow removal December, January and February before returning to the window world during March.
Brown’s works include The Bend in East Moline, the Blackhawk Hotel and The Figge Art Museum in Davenport and the Isle Casino-Hotel in Bettendorf.
The tallest of those was the 11-story Hotel Blackhawk.
Whatever the building size, it’s hard work.
“Be ready to work hard, it’s not easy work,” Brown said of those considering entering the field.
And new buildings like the IHMVCU are not necessarily easy.
“We are doing a construction clean,” Brown said, “so I am scraping it with razor blades, scraping all the silicone off.
“You would be surprised at what kinds of stuff gets on brand new buildings.”
Brown really can’t pinpoint which job has been his toughest so far.
“They are all pretty similar,” he said. “Every job has its little ups and downs.”