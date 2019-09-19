WHAT WE KNOW: The Village of Hillsdale has been slowly updating their wastewater infrastructure since 2017, when the Illinois EPA determined that their system needed upgrading due to age and condition. Some preliminary engineering and surveying work has been completed, in addition to less costly projects such as fixing the fence around the sewer lagoon and employing bioremediation measures. The board agreed earlier in the year to purchase a diffusion unit for the lagoon, but IMEG engineer Scott Kammerman later informed the board that the IEPA would not give a construction permit for the project due to incompatibility with their current system. He estimated it could cost a minimum of $120,000 to get the wastewater system in compliance with state mandates.
WHAT'S NEW: At Monday night's meeting, the board heard a presentation from Tara Cullison of Bi-State Regional Commission about available federal grants, including those from the Flood Mitigation Hazard Plan or Pre-Disaster Mitigation program. She stated that Hillsdale is eligible for both, especially if a federal disaster for flooding is declared in Rock Island County, which is still in process. The village would have to match 10—25% of the costs based on population and income. The projects are funded based on four overarching strategies and plans of action, and the wastewater treatment plant could fall under resilient infrastructure, especially since it's in a flood plain. The first draft would be due by October 31, and the final grant proposal due in December. Cullison stated that the funding cycle is consistent, so the board could also prepare to apply next year.
In other business, the board:
You have free articles remaining.
- Approved spending $950 to repair, fill in and seed a washout at the sewer lagoon.
- Discussed hiring a snow removal company or purchasing equipment so village employees could plow, but will revisit the issue next month.
- Learned that residents can drop off their e-waste at the village hall on Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. - noon.
- Approved $815 for service and two tires for the Polaris.
- Approved replacing the starter on the John Deere tractor for $544.
- Approved a $500 donation to the Helping Hands building fund.
- Set trick-or-treat hours from 5—7 p.m. On October 31st.
- The board also agreed to purchase three parcels in the village at a tax sale for $750 each.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board agreed to move forward, with trustee Theresa Brooks agreeing to contact the IEPA to determine the next steps for the infrastructure improvements.