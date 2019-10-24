WHAT WE KNOW: At their September meeting, the Hillsdale village board discussed hiring a contractor for snow removal since the two maintenance department trucks are in need of major repairs, and the village doesn’t have employees available for all-hours snow removal. The board agreed to get quotes for a new truck that could plow in the winter while advertising for bids for snow removal.
WHAT'S NEW: At Wednesday night’s meeting, the board looked at the costs of purchasing a new truck and the repair needs for the current trucks. In addition, they reviewed two bids for snow removal. Mayor T.J. Francis pressed the board for a decision since it’s possible to have snow before the next meeting. It was noted that last year, 142 hours were logged for snow plowing. The village maintenance employee is unavailable in the afternoons and evenings due to other employment, but a retired maintenance employee is willing to plow snow for the village. Trustee Joni Reiss provided quotes on a truck, but the board didn’t want to rush on it since it would cost over $30,000 for a used truck and over $60,000 for a new truck.
The board approved the bid by Freelance Landscape of Hillsdale for one season of snow removal. The cost for snow removal will be $75 per hour for a truck with plow and spreader, $95 per hour for tractor and Skidsteer with pusher, $140 per hour for front end loader with bucket or pusher, and $90 per hour for a dump truck for snow removal, with snow removal to begin at 2 inches or whenever the village requests it. The village has ample salt from last year, which the contractor will use. “We’re doing what we think is right for the village, and we hope it gets good results,” said Francis.
In other business, the board:
- Agreed to sell the 1993 plow truck “as is” due to the ongoing upkeep costs, while agreeing to keep looking at auction sites for another maintenance truck for the village.
- Approved purchasing a plow for the Polaris at a cost of $1,287.09, which could be used for clearing village properties.
- Ratified the recent cost of $786.42 for repairs to the 1999 maintenance truck, which consisted of refabricating the muffler, fixing the exhaust system, and fixing one break line.
- Ratified the recent purchase of a lift station pump at a cost of $12,600.
- Approved payment to IMLRMA of $11,750, passed the 2020 tax levy rate of 4.9% - the same as last year - for a total amount of $52,853 to be collected.
- Approved paying Kent Klauer CPA $450 to prepare the tax levy documents for the county.
- Accepted the annual audit which was “positive,” and discussed developments from a recent meeting with EPA representatives about the wastewater facilities project.
- Approved spending up to $450 to purchase wood for new picnic tables for the park and approved paying Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department $225 for a four-hour shift on Halloween.
WHAT'S NEXT: Trick or Treat hours are on October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m. and trustees will have hot dogs, chips and drinks for kids at the village hall.