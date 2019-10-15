{{featured_button_text}}
The Hero Street monument in Silvis.

The Hero Street Monument Committee of Silvis is selling enchiladas, one dozen for $15, as a fundraiser. 

Orders may be placed by calling Cindy Gomez at 309-429-7730 through Friday, Oct. 18. Orders will be distributed Saturday, Oct. 26.

The fundraiser supports the ongoing cost of maintaining the monument — located on the corner of 1st Avenue and 2nd Street in Silvis — that remembers the men who grew up on the street and gave their lives for their country in military service.

The Hero Street Monument Committee is a nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit herostreetusa.org.

