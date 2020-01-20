Hero Street films part of St. Ambrose University's Civil Rights Week

DAVENPORT — Two documentaries about Hero Street in Silvis will be shown for free Tuesday as part of the annual Civil Rights Week at St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St.
The documentaries “Riding the Rails to Hero Street” and “A Bridge too Far from Hero Street,” by Moline-based filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, will start at 6:30 p.m. in Madsen Hall at Galvin Fine Arts Center. A Q-and-A session with the filmmakers will take place after the screening.
Only a block and a half long, Silvis' 2nd Street lost six men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Hero Street, as it was renamed, has provided over 100 service members since World War II.
"Riding the Rails to Hero Street" tells of immigrants’ journeys from Mexico to Cook’s Point in Davenport, Holy City in Bettendorf, and the train yards and boxcar homes in Silvis.
"A Bridge Too Far From Hero Street" tells the true story of Pvt. William Sandoval’s involvement in the largest air assault in history. In the ill-fated Operation Market Garden in September 1944, he was killed at age 21.
Among other activities Tuesday at St. Ambrose are:
• Community discussion of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and war-inciting racism at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Chapel.
Panelists will include Dr. Lisa Killinger, president of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities and professor of diagnosis and radiology at Palmer College of Chiropractic; Kelly O'Leary, command chaplain for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at the Rock Island Arsenal; retired Rabbi Henry Jay Karp of Temple Emanuel in Davenport and professor of Judaism at St. Ambrose; and Dr. Matthew Coomber, Episcopal priest and professor of theology.
• March to Remember at 3 p.m. at Christ the King Chapel.
The annual Silent March will begin at 3 p.m., proceeding to Marquette Street, also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. St. Ambrose has collaborated with the city to host a pop-up crosswalk to increase awareness of the need for walkable sidewalks and crosswalks as a social justice issue.
"We are proud of our history of celebrating civil rights each January, but we believe bringing an event to campus on the day the entire nation celebrates the legacy Rev. King left behind really conveys the impact and importance of the work he did," said Ryan Saddler, associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at St. Ambrose. "Understanding Rev. King's commitment to achieving freedom and civil rights for every American is essential to understanding the importance of continuing to fight for his dream."
For more information, visit sau.edu/civil-rights-week-2020.