Here's what area legislators had to say about their votes on Trump impeachment

U.S. Senators from the Quad-Cities voted along party lines Wednesday in the impeachment vote of President Donald Trump.
The Senate acquitted Trump on both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Before the acquittal, each Quad-City legislator explained their votes.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, voted not guilty. Ernst said the House did not demonstrate that the President’s actions rise to an impeachable offense. She also referred to the reasons the Founding Fathers set a high bar for impeachment of a sitting President.
“It’s clear to me that the Constitution goes out of its way to make it a high bar for removing the President. This is because the Founders were rightfully concerned that impeachment might be used to upend the electoral will of the American people. Absent restraint, the impeachment process would be all too tempting for those that oppose a sitting President to simply use it as a tool to achieve political advantage.
“As we sit here today, we believe we are experiencing a unique and historical event,” Ernst said. “However, if the case presented by the House of Representatives is allowed to be the basis for the removal of this president, I’m afraid that impeachment will become just another tool used by those who play partisan politics. This is not what the Founders intended and this a very dark path to go down. Under the Constitution, impeachment wasn’t designed to be a litmus test on every action of the President — elections were designed to be that check.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, voted for the impeachment of Trump.
Durbin said, “Facing a well-established election siege by Russia and other enemies of the United States, we, the Senate, will have absolved a President who continues to brazenly invite foreign interference in our elections. Expect more of the same.
“A majority of this body will have voted for the President’s argument that inviting interference by a foreign government is not impeachable if it serves that President’s personal, political interests,” Durbin said.
U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who voted against impeachment, said, “As both a judge and juror, this senator asks first whether the conduct alleged rises to the level of an offense that unquestionably demands removal. If it does, I ask whether the House has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the conduct actually occurred.
“The House’s case clearly fails on the first of those questions. Accordingly, I will vote 'not guilty' on both articles,” he said.
The President’s request, taken at face value, is not impeachable conduct,” Grassley said. “A president is not prohibited by law or any other restriction from engaging the assistance of a foreign ally in an anti-corruption investigation.
“The House attempts to cure this defect by suggesting that the President’s subjective motive — political advantage — is enough to turn an otherwise unimpeachable act into one that demands permanent removal from office. I will not lend my vote in support of such an unnecessary and irreversible break from the Constitution’s clear standard for impeachment,” Grassley said.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, who voted for impeachment, said in her statements that, “Despite the clear and conclusive case that the President is guilty, I believe the American people — and the Senators serving as jurors in the case — deserved a more full and fair trial that included witnesses and evidence, and I’m disappointed we didn’t get that.
“The sad truth is, the information from these witnesses will eventually come out, and then the country will come to understand just how meaningless and inappropriate today’s acquittal is,” she added.
“Though some of my colleagues have said we should acquit him because ‘the voters should decide,’ that argument rings hollow because this trial was about Trump trying to cheat in the next election by enlisting the help of a foreign government to misinform citizens and rob the voters of their ability to decide," Duckworth said.